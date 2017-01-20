Tillamook Radio Home

Pages Navigation Menu

A Wild Goose Chase – and a very special flock of geese

I have been travelling around Tillamook County surveying flocks of wintering geese to see what kinds are present this year. The dairy pastures in the county are favored wintering areas for Canadian Geese and Cackling Geese, and also get a scattering of other species each winter. One day, two Snow Geese were just east of Tillamook off Highway 6 in a flock of Cackling Geese, and the day before two Greater White-fronted Geese were with Canada Geese at the south... Read more →

Bayocean Spit once setting of deluxe resort, now unspoiled hiking, birding destination

There aren’t many publicly owned spaces along the Oregon coast offering miles of undeveloped, unadorned yet striking scenery. One of the few, however, is right here on the Tillamook Coast. Ironically, Bayocean Peninsula, also known as Bayocean Spit, which today is a nearly 4-mile-long finger of tree-covered sand separating the Pacific Ocean from Tillamook Bay well loved by hikers, birders and clammers, was once home to a high-end resort promoters referred to as “the Atlantic City of the West.” A... Read more →

Fundamentals on the Fenk family farm remain the same through the decades

Dairy farming looked a bit different when Rudy Fenk, age 90, use to rise in the morning and help his dad milk the cows by hand. Then again, Rudy said, some things are very much the same. The farmhouse Rudy lives in is the same house his wife, Ruth, was born in. The farm itself is nearing its 100th birthday: Rudy’s father-in-law, Alfred Josi, established it in 1918. When Rudy married Ruth 66 years ago, he moved from his parents’... Read more →

Top 5 (free) Nature Classes

Planning a weekend trip to the Tillamook Coast? Want to take an art class, or a guided kayaking tour? Want a kid-friendly activity such as digging for clams? Stumped where to begin? Relax! The coast has a group offering classes for all of this and more—and while a goodwill offering is appreciated, the classes are free! Christine Smith giving an oyster industry tour at Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery. “Each class is pretty hands-on and intimate,” said WEBS Executive Director Christine... Read more →

