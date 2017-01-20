Tillamook Radio Home

Pages Navigation Menu

Top 5 (free) Nature Classes

Planning a weekend trip to the Tillamook Coast? Want to take an art class, or a guided kayaking tour? Want a kid-friendly activity such as digging for clams? Stumped where to begin? Relax! The coast has a group offering classes for all of this and more—and while a goodwill offering is appreciated, the classes are free! Christine Smith giving an oyster industry tour at Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery. “Each class is pretty hands-on and intimate,” said WEBS Executive Director Christine... Read more →

Take a trip to the beach during the day; Visit the theater at night

Visitors to Tillamook are often surprised to find the little community offers not only the great outdoors it is renowned for, but some pretty sophisticated culture too. The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) started from humble beginnings and has a can-do spirit. TAPA traces its beginnings to a one-night show performed in 1980. With that, the seed was planted and the volunteer-driven TAPA formed. They performed their productions. where they could, until 2002 when they made the bold... Read more →

Picturesque Valentine’s Getaway: Oceanside

Dinner for two watching the setting sun. Views of the ocean from a room at the beach. Pancakes and hot coffee in a cozy nook. Sound romantic? Then Oceanside is your ideal Valentine’s Weekend Getaway. Nestled away on a steep hillside sits this quaint town. With the charm of a 100-year old village, and widespread views of the Pacific Ocean, it’s the perfect place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Oceanside’s picturesque hillside. Photo credit:... Read more →

