Tillamook Radio Home

Planning a weekend trip to the Tillamook Coast? Want to take an art class, or a guided kayaking tour? Want a kid-friendly activity such as digging for clams? Stumped where to begin? Relax! The coast has a group offering classes for all of this and more—and while a goodwill offering is appreciated, the classes are free! Christine Smith giving an oyster industry tour at Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery. “Each class is pretty hands-on and intimate,” said WEBS Executive Director Christine... Read more →