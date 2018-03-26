YOW partners STEPPING UP to offer community-based walking groups throughout Tillamook County

Step It Up! Walking Groups begin the first week in April and will meet weekly to encourage increased physical activity and social support for improved physical and mental health. Being more active and having strong social ties are key factors in preventing chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some forms of cancer and have been shown to lower the risk of cancer recurrence. Funding for this project is provided in part by the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Community Partner Program. Cancer survivors and their family and friends are especially encouraged to participate. Registration is FREE and participants can join groups any time with chances to win prizes for attendance and recruitment. See flyer for more details.



StepItUpWalkingGroupsflyer

Step It Up! Walking Groups – REGISTRATION REQUIRED, click here

DATES: 4/2/18 – 8/31/18

North Tillamook County Walking Group

LOCATION: Neah-Kah-Nie High School Walking Track, 24705 N Highway 101, Rockaway Beach

TIME: T 8:00 – 8:30 AM

Central Tillamook County Walking Groups

LOCATION: Tillamook County/OSU Extension Office, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook

TIME: M/W 9:30 – 10:00 AM

LOCATION: YMCA, 610 Stillwell Ave, Tillamook

TIME: T/TH 7:00 – 7:30 AM

TIME: T/TH 12:15 – 12:45 PM

LOCATION Bud’s Fitness Trail, Tillamook Junior High School, 3906 Alder Lane, Tillamook

DATE: SAT 9:00 – 9:30 AM

South Tillamook County Walking Groups

LOCATION: Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City

TIME: M 3:15 – 3:45 PM

TIME: W 10:00 – 10:30 AM