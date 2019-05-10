Youth Summer Day Camps Scheduled by OSU Extension

School’s almost out and you may be wondering how to keep your kids occupied this summer. If so, the OSU Extension Service will be offering several different summer activities for interested youth who have completed grades K through 12. Day camps will be offered on a variety of topics including babysitting, gardening, food preservation, sewing, and arts & crafts. Each program has a different theme and is developed for a specific age group.

All OSU Extension Service sponsored program fees include equipment, supplies, accident insurance, and activities. Participants in many of the day camps will complete at least one project that can be exhibited in 4-H at the Tillamook County Fair.

Flyers listing all the programs have been distributed through the schools in Tillamook. Complete information is also available at the OSU Extension Office, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, 503-842-3433 or on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.





A completed registration form and the day camp fee are required to register a participant. To register go to http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H. Space is limited and day camps will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pre-registration is encouraged one week prior to the program as each program has limited enrollment and those with low enrollment one week prior to the starting date may be canceled. Financial need scholarships are available.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

