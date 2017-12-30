Youth Knitting Program Offered After School Begins Jan. 4

Youth in grades 4 and up are invited to participate in the winter knitting program offered in partnership with Latimer Quilt & Textile Center, Thursday afternoons, January 4 through March 8, 3:30-5 pm. This program will teach basic and expanding knitting skills and participants will create several knitted projects. Novice knitters will create a knitted hat(s) using a circular loom and beginning/intermediate knitters will create a soap bag, pair of slippers and/or scarf using knitting needles. All supplies including yarn will be provided to each participants. Items made in this program will be eligible to be entered into the Tillamook County Fair as a 4-H project.

Transportation is available from Tillamook Schools to Latimer Quilt & Textile Center – a parent or guardian will need to contact the school directly to give permission for youth to ride the school bus. A snack will be provided.

Pre registration is required due to limited space. Cost is $45 per participant for enrolled 4-H members. Youth currently not enrolled in 4-H must enroll and pay the $20 4-H enrollment fee in addition to the Afterschool Knitting Program fee. For more information contact the OSU Extension Office, 503-842 3433, or visit our website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook . Financial need scholarships are available.

REGISTER ONLINE AT: http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H

If you have a disability that requires special considerations in order for you to attend this event, contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook at 503.842.3433.