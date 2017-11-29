Young artistic talent on display

Tillamook County, OR – As part of Tillamook County’s promotion of America Recycles Day, the Solid Waste Department sponsored a drawing contest for children. This year, children Grades 1-4 were asked to submit their entries under the theme “Recycling helps the earth by …”

This year 34 entries were received by the November 17th deadline. The entries can be viewed on the department’s website at http://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/SolidWaste/calendarcontest2017.htm The winning drawings will be used in a quarterly calendar placed in the Headlight Herald, included in the paper coming out on the last Wednesday of the quarter.

Winning artists will also be recognized at the January meeting of the Tillamook County Solid Waste Advisory Committee, which will be held on January 9, 2018 at the Port of Tillamook Bay’s Conference Room. (The recognition ceremony will be held at 4:00 pm.)



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

