The Tillamook County Family YMCA kicked off the Milk Run with a Kids Dash at 8:00 am this morning! . Over 160 participants took part in the event this morning.

Sherryl Klingelhofer has been training with Amber Porter for over 17 years. Starting in the YMCA’s pool. They now train almost every day together. The Amber decided to train for her first 5k two months ago and finished in 28 minutes!

We will update you with the winners as soon as they are posted.