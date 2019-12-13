Year-End Donations Offer Tax Credit While Boosting Culture in Tillamook County

Those who donate to good causes at the end of each year should keep the Oregon Cultural Trust in mind. This program, the only one of its kind in the country, let’s you multiply the impact of your donation at no extra cost.

Here’s how the Cultural Trust works:

1) Donate to your favorite organization(s) among 1,500 qualified cultural nonprofits.

2) Donate to the Cultural Trust an amount equal to or less than the total amount you donate to nonprofits.

3) Take the Trust donation amount off your state taxes as a tax credit. Individuals can get a tax credit up to $500, couples up to $1,000, and Class C corporations up to $2,500.

The money citizens give to the Cultural Trust is dispersed across Oregon to keep cultural organizations thriving throughout the state. In fiscal year 2020, nonprofits that support the arts, heritage, and humanities will receive more than $2.7 million in funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust, thanks to the generosity of Oregonians who have invested in our state’s culture.

Included among the organizations supported by the Cultural Trust are numerous organizations and non-profits, representing libraries, museums, galleries, arts organizations, schools, heritage and community foundations. Is your favorite cultural nonprofit included? Visit the website at culturaltrust.orgculturaltrust.orgculturaltrust.org to find out. (To learn how to get your organization included, see https://culturaltrust.org/resources/faq/. )

A portion of Cultural Trust funds are distributed locally by Cultural Coalitions – one coalition for each county and federally recognized tribe in Oregon. In 2020, the Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) will distribute $8,750 in funds. Every organization in Tillamook County with a project involving the arts, heritage, or humanities are invited and welcome to apply to the TCCC for funding. The 2020 grant application cycle has ended and the successful 2020 grant applications will be announced shortly. For more information on TCCC, including a list of previous grant recipients, visit the TCCC website at: http://www.tcpm.org/tillamook-co-cultural-coalition.html

Cultural donors can help share the vision of the Oregon Cultural Trust and encourage other culture lovers and communities in Tillamook County and beyond to make a year-end donation that supports our rich, collective cultural life in Oregon.