Writer Helena Fagan to be Guest Reader at Art Accelerated

Helena Fagan will be the guest reader at Art Accelerated on August 9, 5–7 pm.

Art Accelerated is located at 1906 3rd St. in Tillamook.

Helena will be reading pieces from her in-progress memoir that shares her life

journey as the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. Her writing is focused on

understanding her trauma, how it impacted her relationships, and how it

travels through generations.

Helena Fagan splits her time between Juneau, Alaska and Cape Meares,

writing on her husband’s commercial fishing boat, on beaches, and in coffee

shops. The beauty and power of Southeast Alaska and the Oregon coast, her

mother’s history as a Holocaust survivor, and her long career as an

educator influence her writing of memoir, poetry and young adult novels.

She recently won the first annual Hoffman Center Poetry Contest. Her

winning poem will be published in the November 2019 issue of the North

Coast Squid Magazine. Her work has been published in Alaska Women Speak,

Tidal Echoes and various education publications.

Arts Accelerated is a non-profit, artist-based organization promoting the arts in Tillamook County that supports contemporary artists with exhibitions, performances, and education programs for youth and adults.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

