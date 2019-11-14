Would you like to learn more about gardening? Sign up for Master Gardener classes in 2020

Would you like to learn more about gardening on the Oregon Coast? Would you like to get to know people with similar interests and then share what you learn with others? If you answered yes then you need to enroll in the OSU Master Gardener training, which begins in January, 2020.

You do not have to be an expert to become an OSU Master Gardener . Anyone with a sincere interest in gardening and horticulture, including gardeners, farmers, and nursery workers are encouraged to participate in the 2020 Tillamook OSU Extension Service Master Gardener training. The program includes 66 hours of instruction about gardening. Classes are taught by Oregon State University faculty/staff and by local volunteers.

The OSU Master Gardener program was designed to provide in-depth training for local gardeners who will volunteer in the community to help the OSU Extension Service answer home and community horticulture questions for the public.

For those that have the time and desire to volunteer in their community the fee for the training is $120, which includes the Sustainable Gardening text book and all class materials. OSU Master Gardeners provide 60 hours of volunteer service during the year after they complete their training. They work with other Master Gardeners to answer questions at the OSU Extension office, volunteer at the Master Gardener Learning Garden and they help educate others in the community about gardening.

For those that do not have the time or desire to volunteer, they too may take the training and receive a certificate of horticulture. The fee for this option is $240.

Classes are held each Thursday, starting on January 16th and continuing through April 2nd. The classes are from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm, with an hour for lunch, and are held at the Extension Service meeting room 105. Although this is a long day, participants often say that the time flies and the topics are presented in a very understandable way. Please contact the OSU Extension Service, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, 503-842-3433 for additional information, or check out the website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.

REGISTER ONLINE AT: https://bit.ly/TillamookOSUMasterGardener



About OSU Extension: The Oregon State University Extension Service shares research-based knowledge with people and communities in Oregon’s 36 counties. OSU Extension addresses issues that matter to urban and rural Oregonians. OSU Extension’s partnerships and programs contribute to a healthy, prosperous and sustainable future for Oregon.