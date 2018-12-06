Winter Workshops for Youth Set to Start in January

Several afterschool programs are being offered by OSU Extension and their partners, Art Accelerated and Latimer Quilt and Textile Center. These programs are for a variety of ages and interest. Class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required.

Looking outside the ribbon-wrapped box for an experience gift this year? Gift Certificates are available. Experience gifts have the added bonus of not adding to the clutter at home.

Art Expression: This mixed media workshop is an opportunity for young artists to explore traditional and new techniques and materials as they improve their art skills. Building confidence in themselves and their skills, they will be able to make unique artistic decisions as they build a portfolio.

When: Mondays, January 14 through February 25 (No class on Jan 21 or February 18), 3:30—5 pm

Where: OSU Extension Meeting Room #105

Ages: 3rd grade and up

Cloverbud Art Exploration: These art sessions are to allow young artists to explore and express themselves creatively as they build confidence in their skills and ability to make their own artistic decisions. Students will use a variety of mediums.

When: Wednesdays, January 16 through February 20, 3:30-5 pm

Where: OSU Extension Meeting Room #105

Ages: K-2nd grades

Knitting Workshop: Participants will create several knitted projects. There are projects for novice, beginning and intermediate knitters. Supplies and yarn provided. Sign up for one or all of the sessions now. Returning participants receive a $10 discount for each additional session they do.

When: Thursdays, 3:30-5 pm – January 3 – February 14; February 21 – April 11 (no class March 28); April 18 – May 30

Where: Latimer Quilt & Textile Center, 2015 Wilson River Loop, Tillamook

Ages: K-12th grades

REGISTER ONLINE AT: http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H

Transportation from public schools in District 9 can be arranged by parent with the schools for drop off at OSU Extension Office at 4506 3rd St or the Latimer Quilt & Textile Center at 2105 Wilson River Loop.

Youth not currently enrolled in 4-H pay a one-time enrollment fee for the 2018/2019 4-H Year that runs October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019, in addition to the workshop fee. Financial need scholarships are available.



For more information contact the OSU Extension Service, 503-842 3433, or check the website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

