Winter Solstice Market Celebrates Local, Last Minute Gifts Sat. Dec. 21st; Santa at Manzanita Visitors Center

Support local artisans at Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave., Manzanita from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday December 21st. The 2nd Annual Winter Solstice Gift Bazaar in beautiful beachfront Manzanita brings together local north coast artisans and farmers for a one of kind local shopping experience. The Winter Solstice Bazaar will feature goodies for your holiday meals such as farm grown teas, jams, baked goods, coffee and honey as well as one of kind jewelry, clothing, copper art, stained glass, crystals and soaps. Everything you need for your list and to fill those stockings. Come join the fun!

Santa will be at the Manzanita Visitors Center on Saturday December 21st. This low-sensory environment for a quiet meeting with Santa, just steps away from Manzanita Beach, and is sponsored by FACT Oregon. Santa (and gluten-free cookies) will be visiting from 1 to 3 pm.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

