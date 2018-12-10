Winter Solstice Gift Fair Dec. 22nd for Last-Minute Local Gifts at Pine Grove Community House, Manzanita

Come one come all to our Winter Solstice Gift Fair in downtown Manzanita on Saturday Dec. 22nd from 10 am to 2 pm! Featuring a fabulous selection of gifts: The Blue Scorcher Bakery offering chocolates, gingerbread and fruitcakes; North Fork 53 Tea sampling and selling their coast grown organic teas; hand dyed scarves; coastal/Oregon inspired screen printed clothing and gear, hand designed jewelry, all natural soaps, tasty handmade jams/pickles, copper wind spirals and art, gemstones and crystals, coastal lavender, woolen goods, and so much more! Get one of kind stocking stuffers and gifts for everyone on your list directly from the local artists and farms. A yummy lunch of tacos/burritos will also be served during the day. Don’t miss this one! Local artisans and farmers selling their handmade one of kind coastal creations!

Winter Solstice Local Artisan Gift Faire, Saturday, Dec. 22nd from 10am-2pm

at Pine Grove Community House at 225 Laneda Ave in downtown Manzanita, OR

Contact: Ginger Edwards at revolutionginger@gmail.com