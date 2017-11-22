Winter Art Programs for Youth & Adults Offered





A number of youth and adult programs are being offered by OSU Extension Service and their partners, Latimer Quilt & Textile Center and Art Accelerated this winter. Programs will be starting in early January, 2018 and are for a variety of ages and interests. Cost is $45 for each program and class sizes are limited. Pre-registration is required.

YOUTH CLASSES: REGISTER ONLINE AT: http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H

•Cloverbud Art Exploration —Wednesdays, January 10 through February 14, 3:30-5 pm

These art sessions allow young artists to explore and express themselves creatively as they build confidence in their skills and ability to make their own artistic decisions. Participants will use a variety of mediums. This program is held at the Art Accelerated Gallery, 1906 Third Street, Tillamook for youth in grade K-3.

•Art Expression —Mondays, January 8 through February 12, 3:30-5 pm

This mixed media workshop is an opportunity for young artists to explore traditional and new techniques and materials as they improve their art skills. This program is held at the OSU Extension, Meeting Room 105, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook for youth in 4th grade and up.

•Art & Journaling – Fridays, January 12 through February 16, 3:30-5 pm

This class will explore basic drawing and journaling concepts. Participants will work in a spiral drawing journal as they explore different topics each week. This program is held at the OSU Extension, Meeting Room 105, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook for youth in 6th-8th grade.

•Downtown Mural Project for Middle & HS Students – Saturday’s January 13 through February 17, 10:30 am-12:30 pm.

Start with designing a mural, moving through the County permit process, to review and exaction and finally, installation. Each participant will do a small test panel and participate in painting large mural panels. Meet at Art Accelerated in the plaza by The Fern restaurant. This program is for youth in 6th-12th grades.

•Knitting Workshop – Thursdays, January 4 through March 8, 3:30-5 pm.

Class participants will create several knitted projects. Novice knitters will create a knitted hat using a circular loom. Beginning/intermediate knitters will move to needles and create a soap bag, pair of slippers or scarf using knitting needles. Supplies and yarn provided. This program meets at Latimer Quilt & Textile Center, 2015 Wilson River Loop, Tillamook and is for youth in 4th Grade & up.

Transportation from public schools in District 9 can be arranged by parent for drop off at OSU Extension Office at 4506 3rd St; Latimer Quilt & Textile Center at 2105 Wilson River Loop; or Art Accelerated at 1906 3rd St, all in Tillamook.

Youth not currently enrolled in 4-H pay a one-time enrollment fee for the 2017/2018 4-H Year that runs October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018, in addition to the workshop fee. Financial need scholarships are available.

ADULT CLASSES:

REGISTER ONLINE AT: http://bit.ly/TillamookFamilyHealth

•Express yourself with Acrylics – Saturdays, January 13 through March 3, 9-11 am.

Learn different ways to start planning a painting and complete it. Learn about new mediums and ways to use acrylics to experience the excitement of experimentation and loosening up with Christine Harrison, member artist and Gallery Manager for Art Accelerated. This class is held at the OSU Extension Meeting Room 105, 4506 Third Street. There is a $25 supply fee in addition to the registration fee.

•Express yourself through Writing – Wednesdays, January 17 through February 28, 6:30-8 pm

Do you have something to say to the world, and want to get your thoughts out to the world? Does the thought of writing your own blog knot up your stomach? This workshop will encourage you to find your own publishing and communication niche so you can share your unique experiences and expressions with the world. Tillamook author and blogger, Neal Lemery, will show you how to start your blog, build it and maintain it. Discussions will include guest blogging, marketing your blog, using Facebook, Twitter and other social media, as well as starting your own website. This class is held at the OSU Extension Computer Lab, Room 102, 4506 Third Street.

•Express Yourself! Smashing Plates & Give New Life to the Shards – Wednesdays, January 10 through 31, 6-8 pm.

This workshop will take pottery of various sizes and shapes to make mosaic pieces in the “pique assiette” tradition of repurposing broken pottery into new mosaic art! Amber Whishoff, artist member of Art Accelerated will be teaching the workshop at the Art Accelerated Gallery, 1906 3rd Street.

For more information about either the youth or adult classes, contact the OSU Extension Service, 503-842 3433, or check the website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

