Winter Art Programs for Adults Offered

A number of adult art programs are being offered by OSU Extension Service and their partner, Art Accelerated this winter. Programs will be starting in early January, 2018 and are for a variety of ages and interests. Cost is $45 for each program and class sizes are limited. Pre-registration is required. REGISTER ONLINE AT: http://bit.ly/TillamookFamilyHealth or stop by the OSU Extension Office for assistance with registration.

·Express yourself with Acrylics – Saturdays, January 13 through March 3, 10:30 am-12:30 pm. Learn different ways to start planning a painting and complete it. Learn about new mediums and ways to use acrylics to experience the excitement of experimentation and loosening up with Christine Harrison, member artist and Gallery Manager for Art Accelerated. This class is held at the Art Accelerated Gallery, 1906 3rd Street. There is a $25 supply fee in addition to the registration fee.

· Express yourself through Writing – Wednesdays, January 17 through February 28, 6:30-8 pm. Do you have something to say to the world, and want to get your thoughts out to the world? Does the thought of writing your own blog knot up your stomach? This workshop will encourage you to find your own publishing and communication niche so you can share your unique experiences and expressions with the world. Tillamook author and blogger, Neal Lemery, will show you how to start your blog, build it and maintain it. Discussions will include guest blogging, marketing your blog, using Facebook, Twitter and other social media, as well as starting your own website. This class is held at the OSU Extension Computer Lab, Room 102, 4506 Third Street.

· Express Yourself! Smashing Plates & Give New Life to the Shards – Wednesdays, January 10 through 31, 6-8 pm. This workshop will take pottery of various sizes and shapes to make mosaic pieces in the “pique assiette” tradition of repurposing broken pottery into new mosaic art! Amber Whishoff, artist member of Art Accelerated will be teaching the workshop at the Art Accelerated Gallery, 1906 3rd Street.

For more information about adult art classes, contact the OSU Extension Service, 503-842﷓3433, or check the website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

