Winter Art Program for Adults Offered, Classes Start in January

OSU Extension Service and their partner, Art Accelerated are offering an adult art program starting in January. Pre-registration is required and class size is limited.

• Express yourself with Acrylics – Saturdays, January 19 to February 23, 10:30 am-12:30 pm. Learn different ways to start planning a painting and complete it. Learn about color mixing, mediums and ways to use acrylics. Experience the excitement of experimentation and loosening up with Christine Harrison, member artist and Gallery Manager for Art Accelerated. Working in a group with people who share your interests leads to unexpected insights – join the fun and express yourself! This class is held at the Art Accelerated Gallery, 1906 3rd Street, Tillamook. Cost is $45 and includes supplies.

Research has shown that engaging in creative artistic expression, including expressive writing, visual arts, music, engagement and movement-based creative expression can have many positive impacts on health. Creative expression can improve mood, reduce chronic pain, and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. Some studies also show relationships between creative expression and improved healing time and reduced risk of chronic disease.

Looking outside the ribbon-wrapped box for an experience gift this year? Gift Certificates are available. Experience gifts have the added bonus of not adding to the clutter at home.

REGISTER ONLINE AT: http://bit.ly/TillamookFamilyHealth or stop by the OSU Extension Office for assistance with registration.

For more information about adult art classes, contact the OSU Extension Service, 503-842 3433, or check the website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.



About OSU Extension: The Oregon State University Extension Service shares research-based knowledge with people and communities in Oregon’s 36 counties. OSU Extension addresses issues that matter to urban and rural Oregonians. OSU Extension’s partnerships and programs contribute to a healthy, prosperous and sustainable future for Oregon.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

