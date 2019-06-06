“Wild Boys” Tillamook County Elk Tour 2019

Pages Navigation Menu

We live in a wild place – and with more cameras, there are often more opportunities to capture the wildlife in “unusual” places, like elk on the beach. Recently, photos of five young bull elk on Rockaway Beach captured everyone’s attention in late May. Then a day later the “wild boys” were wandering in South Rockaway Beach along Highway 101. Reports of the five near Barview, and then photos from the Port of Garibaldi, as the boys toured the Port in the wee hours of the morning June 5th. One of the most dramatic and amazing photos of the wild boys on June 5th emerging from Tillamook Bay near Hobsonville Point and Highway 101, and most recently this morning, June 6th touring through Bay City and taking a rest from their “hike”.
Enjoy this photo essay of the “wild boys.” If you have photos of the “Fab Five” – please forward to the Tillamook County Pioneer and we’ll continue to update the Wild Boys of Tillamook County Elk Tour 2019.

The photos that started the tour – from Rockaway Beach Resort on May 28th. The wild boys were taking a walk on the beach. Photo by Rockaway Beach Resor

The boys on Rockaway Beach May 28th – Photo by Rockaway Beach Resort
The wild boys started their tour in Rockaway Beach. Here they are in South Rockaway Beach on May 29th. Photo by Leasure Marie
May 29th. Photo by Leasure Marie
May 29th. Photo by Leasure Marie
The boys take a tour in the early morning hours at the Port of Garibaldi on Wednesday June 5th. Port of Garibaldi Photo
Port of Garibaldi photo (6/5/19)
Port of Garibaldi Tour 6/5/19
The boys took a swim in Tillamook Bay – in the background is Garibaldi – photo by Shane Hamann
“Best commute to work ever this morning,” said Cynthia Tuel as the “wild boys” wandered across Hwy. 101 in Bay City today, June 6th. Photo by Cynthia Tuel
The latest stop – resting just off of Hwy. 101 in Bay City on the morning of June 6th. Photo by Cynthia Tuel

And, where do you think they will go from there?? Kilchis Point Reserve is just down the highway ….
Keep an eye out Tillamook County – the wild boys are wandering around Tillamook Bay. If you spot this group of five bachelor bull elk, please send your photo to the Tillamook County Pioneer, and we’ll update the “Wild Boys Tillamook County Elk Tour 2019.”


