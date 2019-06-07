Wild Boys Tillamook County Elk Tour 2019 – Take 2

We knew that there had to be some photos to “fill in the blanks” and sure enough here you go.

Photos and videos from their adventures in Barview, then they trekked up the hill to Terwilliger Heights to get a nice view of Three Graces, and we’ve got another photo of their swim in Tillamook Bay before stopping traffic in Bay City. Thanks everyone that shared their photos of the Wild Boys. There haven’t been any recent sightings… The boys probably know that a weekend is coming up so they’ve headed for the hills (or deep into Kilchis Point.) If you do see this wild bunch and have photos, please forward them onto the Pioneer – editor@tillamookcountypioneer.net or via Facebook messenger.

We’ve shared these images as a reminder to all how lucky we are to experience these wild animals in their “natural” environment, and that they were here first. Also, so everyone does keep an eye out along Highway 101 as this seems to be their chosen “path” for exploring (like so many visitors.) And as many have reported, these boys are not really afraid of humans, cars, dogs, tractors, etc. but they are wild animals, so use caution if/when you approach. Most importantly, enjoy this special treat as the wild boys continue their tour around Tillamook County.

Here we go:

Back to May 28th – on Rockaway Beach

The Barview area tour – according to Brad Hubbard that captured these photos and video: “These guys must have got run off from the harem and are on a walk about to find themselves. They spent Tuesday afternoon, 4June19, on our property near Barview, thought our place was a salad buffet. They ate everything, grass, berry leaves, salal, and ivy which was all cool till one started on my apple tree. They were never intimidated. My dog and I on a Kubota faced them on the road at one point and they just sauntered down to the creek to wait till I finished my work. They then headed up and over the hill led by the biggest of the bunch, following their planned trip. An amazing sight.”

VIDEOS – click on the image to view in YouTube:





