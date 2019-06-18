WILD BOYS: Tillamook County Elk 3 – South County Tour – June 15 & 16

They’re still here … and they seem to be occasionally using Hwy. 101 for their “game trail.”

The Wild Boys that were touring around Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi and Bay City last week are now in South Tillamook County. Could it be the same Fab Five from Rockaway Beach/Garibaldi and Bay City from over a week ago? This photo from Vicki Minshall Childs in her neighborhood the morning of Saturday June 15th in SOUTH TILLAMOOK COUNTY, near Winema Viewpoint/Camp Winema. And they appear to resemble the group that swam Tillamook Bay, wandered through the Port and stopped traffic in Bay City.

Then there’s video from Cody Frye … on Sunday evening, June 16th, south of Hebo at MP 94 … South County.

Keep an eye out … especially since these boys seem to be using Hwy. 101 as their “game trail.” Give these guys plenty of space as they seem to be moseying on south … And photos or videos – just send to editor@tillamookcountypioneer.net. This is an amazing collection of a journey by a “bachelor” group of elk through our county and a lesson for everyone that “they were here first.” Whenever you travel our rural country roads – which includes major highways — 101, 6, 26, 22 — criss-cross “their” range. Always drive aware and give wildlife their space, enjoying the view from a distance. We are so lucky to live in this wild place …