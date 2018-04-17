Wheeler Town Hall Tomorrow, April 17th at 5:30 pm

The City of Wheeler will hold a Town Hall tomorrow April 17th prior to the regular City Council meeting, at 5:30 pm at the City Hall in downtown Wheeler. “We have lots of exciting things to share with our citizens,” said Mayor Stevie Burden. “In particular to introduce our new city manager, Angela Oslund.”

Topics of discussion for the Town Hall include status of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan; summary and what to expect from the water rate study; an update on Flood and FEMA applications; overview of status of Botts Marsh; renaming of Wheeler’s Upper Park; request for volunteers to assist with updating the city’s transportation plan; and information about dock maintenance and the boat ramp. There will be time allowed for discussing other community concerns and addressing citizen’s questions.