What is Reiki anyway?

By Christy Stumpf, Reiki Master and Certified Crystal Healing Practitioner, Cosmic Healing NW

There are, unfortunately, many misconceptions. Reiki as a healing modality started with a shroud of secrecy, only being handed down to one person at a time, in each generation, much like a shaman and his craft. This helped create a mystique that has cause many to speculate what Reiki is. It is not magic, it is not devil’s work, it is not voodoo. It is not affiliated with any specific religion, or region, or group of people. It is open for all to benefit from its healing capabilities. We do not even know when it started or came into being, although there are many stories. I would be happy to share these with you over a cup of tea.

For now, let it be known, there is ancient text in all parts of the world making some reference to healing through touch. It can be compared to the touch of a mother when you are sick or injured, it just makes you feel better. Today, there are many opportunities to learn Reiki, there are many different forms available, and each one has validity. Although many can learn, it is only through practice that the gift of Reiki can grow. It has become more widely accepted as science begins to study the effects and is able to prove its benefit. And is now being used in some hospitals!

Reiki is a form of energy healing that can be explained through Quantum physics principals. Physicists have discovered the fundamental building blocks of matter are made of energy. Subatomic particles form atoms, atoms form molecules, molecules form cells, and these cells make up our bodies! The frequency with which these elements vibrate, determines the state of our bodies. If you are set to the correct frequency, you are attuned to the wisdom of each cell, which knows how to heal itself.

In today’s modern society, we tend to get “out of sync” due to our environment, poor food, stress, and illness. When a Reiki practitioner lays their hands on you, they are using Reiki to help manage, balance, and return to wholeness the subtle energies in our bodies, tapping into the body’s natural healing response, not only healing our physical bodies, but re-aligning our energies to their full healing potential on the deepest energetic levels. A Reiki session can relax the mind and body, reduce stress, decrease pain levels, and speed healing on many levels.

