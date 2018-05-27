What a whirlwind of a primary election for Tillamook County Commissioner!

I want to thank everyone who came out to the forums, coffees, Facebook Live sessions, sent emails, made phone calls, asked questions and voted for me in the May 15 primary. I am truly humbled to be one of the two candidates moving forward to the general election in November.

Thank you to everyone who supported me, whether financially, with a kind word when I was frustrated, or most importantly with your vote. It means more to me than I can ever explain. Please know that I will never stop fighting for our community in every possible way, from now to November and beyond, no matter what the outcome.

Finally, thank you to all the candidates who ran a strong, clean, issues-based race. If more elections were like the one we had here, I truly believe we’d be a less divided country. I’m proud to have run this race with all of you.

As we go forward, I am always available for questions, concerns or ideas. Feel free to email me at apschwend@gmail.com or call me at (503) 457-8865.

Adam Schwend

Tillamook