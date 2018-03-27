Whale Watch Week

The Offshore Grill: From farm to table
According to Oregon State Parks, March 25 was a fantastic day of whale watching. Hundreds of gray whales, orcas, humpback whales, and dolphins were spotted by thousands of visitors.
Some of the top whale sightings were:
Neahkahnie Mountain- 48
Spanish Head- 26
Cape Foulweather- 26
Cape Perpetua- 30
Shore Acres- 31
Harris Beach-25
In Tillamook County, Siggi-G Ocean Charters whale-watching excursion on Sunday were treated to an up-close and personal visit from a grey whale … here is a video from Kaylan Sisco … thar she blows!
Remember, the Oregon State Parks Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay has a live camera from 10 am to 4 pm that you can watch the action on …. Click on the screen shot below:
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer