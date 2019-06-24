Werner’s Beef & Brew Celebrates Official Flag Dedication Saturday June 22nd

Saturday June 22nd was a busy day in Tillamook. Following the Dairy Parade, the US Army Band marched to Werner’s Beef & Brew for the official flag dedication ceremony. In 2016, Werner’s hoisted the 135’ tall American flag over their production facility in the heart of Tillamook. It has since become a landmark for both residents and visitors alike. The band played, and the ceremony included guest speakers from VFW Post 2848 and songs from an artist with local ties, Connor Ackley. Keeping with their commitment to honor those who serve our country, Werner Beef & Brew provided all veterans a free meal between 12:00pm and 4:00pm on June 22nd, and 20% of all sales at Werner Beef & Brew will be donated to Kilchis-Tillamook Bay VFW Post 2848.

Photos by Don Best



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

