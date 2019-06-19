Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks Inc., Werner Beef & Brew to Host Flag Dedication Ceremony June 22nd, following Dairy Parade

Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks Inc. (Werner Jerky & Snacks) and Werner Beef & Brew are set to co-host a Flag Dedication Ceremony on Saturday, June 22nd, following the June Dairy Parade.

“Werner’s sponsors the US Army Band in the parade each year,” explains Lauren Seeger, Director of Marketing for the Werner brands. “While they are in town this year, we asked them to help us officially dedicate our beautiful flag after the parade.”

In 2016, Werner’s hoisted the 135’ tall American flag over their production facility in the heart of Tillamook. It has since become a landmark for both residents and visitors alike. At the time of the flag raising, the Werner Team promised an official dedication of the flag to honor all those who have served to protect it.

The Flag Dedication Ceremony is set to begin at 1:00pm and will take place in the parking lot of the Werner facility. Seating will be available both indoors and outdoors. In addition to music from the US Army Band, the ceremony will include guest speakers from VFW Post 2848 and songs from an artist with local ties, Connor Ackley.

Keeping with their commitment to honoring those who serve our country, Werner Beef & Brew is offering all veterans a free meal between 12:00pm and 4:00pm on June 22nd. Valid military ID must be presented to receive the meal and alcohol purchases are excluded. Additionally, on June 22nd, 20% of all sales at Werner Beef & Brew will be donated to Kilchis-Tillamook Bay VFW Post 2848.

For more details about the flag dedication ceremony, Werner Beef & Brew or Werner Jerky & Snacks, check out the Werner Flag Dedication Facebook event page.