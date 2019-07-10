We’re Hiring; Come Join the Chamber Team

By Justin Aufdermauer, Executive Director

Now that our main summer events are behind us and we’re starting to get back into a somewhat normal routine here at the Chamber, I wanted to let you know that we’re looking to add to our team. We are currently hiring for a Program & Events Manager.

This position will be responsible for the planning, organizing, and directing programs and events of the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce. This includes the management of existing and the development of new programs and events that align with our mission.

In a nutshell, this position will manage the Tillamook Main Street Program, in affiliation with the Oregon Main Street Program, as well as plan, organize and direct events both initiated and co-hosted by the Chamber. Things like our annual Chamber Banquet and Awards Dinner, quarterly What’s Brewin’ socials and semi-annual How It’s Done series, to name a few. This position will also oversee development seminars, ribbon cuttings, and our downtown planter program, coordinate our monthly Mornings on Main Street gatherings, and handle logistics surrounding the Chamber’s travel abroad programs, the Cork & Brew Tour, June Dairy Festival and Small Business Saturday. All of these programs are well established however they have room to grow and expand under the right person’s leadership.

This job is perfect for someone who likes to multi-task, can meet deadlines, and wants an avenue to pursue creativity inside a supportive environment. If you like to problem solve, make connections and facilitate a cooperative climate between businesses, community organizations and local government then this job might be a great fit for you. We’re open to both part-time and full-time job seekers.

Who is the right person, you might be asking? Someone self-motivated who can work independently but also collaborate in a group setting, manage multiple projects and set priorities, has exceptional organizational skills and the ability to think critically, and is excited to support and grow our downtown businesses.

So if you have experience managing a significant variety of community events, can manage volunteers and committees, and above all are excited about the work the Chamber is doing in the community and the potential to grow our impact then we would love for you to apply for this job.

A full job description is available on our website, tillamookchamber.org – just click the job posting on the front page. To apply for this position, send cover letter and resume outlining your interest and qualifications to:

Tillamook Chamber of Commerce

Attn: Justin Aufdermauer

208 Main Ave.

Tillamook, OR 97141

This position will be open until filled. If you have any questions feel free to reach out to me and we can talk about it more.