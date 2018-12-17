Weather Alert High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 1:40PM PST until December 18 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland

…HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY… * COASTAL COMMUNITIES…South wind 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * BEACHES AND HEADLANDS…South wind 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Gusts may be slightly higher for elevated and exposed capes such as Cape Disappointment, Cape Lookout, and Cape Meares. * SOUTH WASHINGTON PEAK WIND TIMING…4 PM to 11 PM Monday. * NORTH OREGON PEAK WIND TIMING…6 PM Monday to 2 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down weak trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer