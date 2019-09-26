WEATHER ALERT- FIRST FROST OF THE SEASON POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND

Special Weather Statement issued September 25 at 3:​18​PM PDT by NWS Portland

A low pressure system will usher in a much cooler fall-like air mass into the Pacific Northwest over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be running 10 to 15 degrees below normal from Friday through the weekend, and potentially into early next week. The coldest overnight lows are currently expected on Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights, with lows in the mid to upper 30s possible in outlying portions of the lowlands. People with sensitive plants may want to prepare to protect them or bring them indoors over the weekend.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer