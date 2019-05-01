Waterfront Walk May 4th Celebrates Opening of Hoquarton Trail, Linking Parks from Sue H. Elmore to Goodspeed

The Hoquarton Trail is complete and the Tillamook Area Chamber and City of Tillamook are having a PARTY May 4th from 11 am to 2 pm! Bring your family and explore the trail, with activities stretching from Sue H. Elmore Park (the kayak launch park on Front St. on the west side of the H01wy. 1 bridge) all along Hoquarton Trail through Goodspeed Park and into Werner’s Beef & Brew. If you haven’t been to the path yet, this is the day to check it out! The improved trail is about a half mile from start to finish, flat, and great for running, walking and biking. Strollers are easy to push along the trail, although there is a short section that is packed gravel rather than asphalt. During Waterfront Walk there will be booths set up along the entire length of the trail, and shuttles available for folks who walk from one end to the other and would prefer a ride back to the other end.

The Hoquarton was Tillamook’s “main street” for Tillamook throughout it’s early years as the main transportation route, and now with residents can reclaim this central part of the town’s history. Various groups have hosted trail maintenance and cleanup days, and there are glimpses of the history along the trail.

Here are photos from the cleanup event last Saturday April 27th, in preparation for Saturday’s Waterfront Walk.

Photos by Don Best



The Tillamook County Historical Society will have members on hand with a variety of activities, as will many other community groups. Walking through the area now, it’s fun to imagine what it must’ve been like to stand there when it was a busy industrial port, and to think of how much has changed.

“This is the birth place of the town,” said Paul Wyntergreen, Tillamook city manager. “It was built from the slough. This is such an exciting opportunity to reclaim the heart of the town.”

There have been concerns about vagrancy issues along this trail, and Tillamook Police are actively patroling the area. There are just as many reports of “no problems” as well. With any public space, the culture is defined by how the space is used, and the more positive law-abiding users of the trail, the likelihood that the negative elements will go away. Tillamook Police Department encourage everyone to walk and stroll and play along the trail, on May 4th and EVERY DAY, and report any less-than-desirable activity to 911. No matter what you’ve heard or impressions of the area that may have existed in the past, come out on Saturday for a great time and ad the half mile trail to your routine. It’s a beautiful and fun way to reach your daily step goal.

Community partners will have activities and information booths set up all along the trail:

-Kayak Tillamook County will have boats and equipment at Sue H. Elmore Park for folks to check out and see how the kayak facility works.

-Pelican Brewing – Tillamook will be set up and serving their special house root beer at Sue H Elmore Park, where the City of Tillamook, Oregon will be having an official ribbon cutting at 11:30. Pacific Restaurant will be offering cake (because what is a party without cake???)

-Live marimba music! Tillamarimba will be performing at Sue H. Elmore Park

– Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP) will be hosting a family activity station highlighting the Tillamook County Water Trail project, the Explore Nature Tillamook Coast activity series, and their restoration and water quality programs.

-Art, Accelerated _ Blink, You Miss It will have an art station set up

– Tillamook County Historical Society will be on the trail and highlighting the progress on the Hoquarton Interpretive House- a great spot to check out!

-Tillamook Rotary Club will have a table set up talking about their community efforts and welcoming folks to learn more

– Tillamook County Family YMCA and the Tillamook County Wellness group will be there with family focused activities

-Tillamook Bay Watershed Council will have a driftwood boat building station, where families can use found materials to test the tide, building for speed and buoyancy.

-Tillamook School of Dance will be on stage at Werner Beef & Brew- with an outdoor stage and rockin’ music, the east end of the trail will be as much of a party as the west end!

-Beaver sighting? Clair Thomas and his science wagon will be on the trail as well- talking critters. The Hoquarton waterfront is a diverse ecosystem, and there are plenty of birds and animals that make their home there.

Oregon Coast Railriders are gearing up for another season on the rail, and they are planning on short demos starting at the railroad access at Goodspeed Park. Always wanted to see how those train-bikes work? This is a chance to check it out and maybe schedule an excursion for this summer!

– Tillamook People’s Utility District will be on the trail with demonstrations of electric vehicles, green power details and more- be sure to stop by their booth for fun stuff!