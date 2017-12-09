WARNING: Large pothole, Netarts Bay Road at Wilson Beach Ave.

Looking Back: The Manzanita Tornado
Words like ‘quaint’ and ‘charming’ are often the first that... Read more →
Use caution in this area of Netarts Bay Road. Thanks to Laurie Ouverson for this photo of a large pot hole on Netarts Bay Road and Wilson Beach Avenue, and she reports that someone blew a tire out earlier in the week. And on Friday, she noted that the cone had been removed, so all the traffic was hitting the hole.
The Pioneer has notified Tillamook County Public Works about the hazard.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer