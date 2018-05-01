VOTE FOR PORTER

Beyond a doubt, Walt Porter is the most qualified person to run for Tillamook County Commissioner position 3. Walt exemplifies honesty, fairness and thoughtfulness.

I most admire Walt for his selfless volunteer work. I served with him on the Tillamook County Soil and Water Conservation District Board for more than 20 years. Walt was instrumental on dispersing funds to qualified candidates from our MEAD revolving loan fund that helps water quality in Tillamook County. I acquired respect and admiration for his intelligence and dedication to a good cause.

Over these past weeks, the public and I have had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the perspectives and agendas of the various candidates in the upcoming elections. Walt’s honest, pragmatic and hopeful insight into our community’s problems and needs, and his willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the public’s questions and concerns, sets him at the top of the list for the Tillamook County Commissioner Position 3. I am writing today to express my support for his campaign and my intention both to vote for him in the upcoming elections and to spread the word to others of the value of his abilities.

Elections are only two weeks away and you deserve a say in who runs Tillamook County. Voting for Walt Porter is a vote for the common person!

With proud enthusiasm, I support Walt Porter for Tillamook County Commissioner Position 3.

Rudy Fenk, Tillamook



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

