Vote for Mary Faith Bell

I am so glad we have this wonderful candidate to vote for! I have known Mary Faith Bell for over 10 years and in that time I have witnessed her selfless devotion to our community. Mary Faith spends untold hours helping others in public ways like her service on the TBCC Board and the Chamber board, and in one-on-one help she offers to those in need. Her positive impact to the community cannot be measured.

She is a very hard worker, smart, capable and professional. She is trustworthy, honest, faithful and kind, and she loves the people of Tillamook County. With her intelligence, listening skills, heart for service and proven ability to get things done, I know she is the best person for the job of Commissioner. Please join me in voting for Mary Faith Bell.

Shelly Dexter

Tillamook



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 5 times, 4 visits today)