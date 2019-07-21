Volunteers Needed Monday July 22nd at Nehalem American Legion Cemetery

Join us at the Historic Nehalem American Legion Cemetery on Monday July 22nd at 9:30 am. The cemetery is located on Necarney City Road. The City of Nehalem has funded our community’s recognition of the earliest Veterans in the cemetery. Thank you Eileen, Board Member of the Nehalem Valley Historical Society, for proposing to purchase beautiful brass antiqued US Veteran’s grave markers. We will add them to the plots of Nehalem’s eight Civil War era monuments honoring Nehalem Valley residents who were born between 1825 and 1839.

Please join us on Monday to photograph, clean and weed around these eight plots. I would like to pair one volunteer with each plot. Please RSVP if you can.

Bring your favorite garden tools, water and sunscreen.

Thank you for your support!

For more information contact Valerie Vines Magee, Cemetery Volunteer Coordinator at (808) 264-1454