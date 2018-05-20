Volunteers Needed for Annual Garibaldi Lions Club Fish Fry

One of the Garibaldi Lions Club’s signature events – the annual Memorial Day Weekend Fish Fry, Sunday May 27th – needs volunteers. Lend a hand to this local nonprofit, the fish fry benefits the Garibaldi Lions Club sight and hearing services program and holiday baskets for low income families in central Tillamook County, as well as assistance funds for the local food banks, grade school and other local community needs.

Only with the help of volunteers can the Lions Club host this event. Help is needed in the kitchen, dish washing, table cleanup, event setup and breakdown. Shifts are morning (10:30 am to 2:30 pm) or afternoon (2 pm to 6 pm). Volunteers will receive a complimentary meal (before or after shift.)

Please email to karnasmoon@yahoo.com the following information:

Name:

Phone:

email:

Shift: Morning or Afternoon

JOB:

Or turn in this information to Patty at Old Mill RV Park front office (210 S. 3rd St., Garibaldi – 503-812-5212) or Kelly at The Spot/Garibaldi Marina or Jeff Coon (503-801-4397)

The Fish Fry will be held on Sunday May 27th from 11 am to 5 pm at the Old Mill Event Center (210 S. 3rd St., Garibaldi). Meals are $15.00 for adults; Kids plates $6.00 (for children ages 5 and under.)