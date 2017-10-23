Volunteer Opportunities at Tillamook Food Pantries

Tillamook County Area Food Pantry Volunteer Positions

There are variety of volunteer opportunities with local area food pantries, various days and times and locations throughout the county. For more information, please contact Melissa Carlson-Swanson, Branch Services Manager, Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Services at mcswanson@oregonfoodbank.org with subject line of INTERESTED VOLUNTEER, or call 503.842.3154 ext. 1.

Volunteer Positions:

Intake: Greet clients/guests, interview using the Link2Feed Software, Record any changes for existing guests/clients, answer questions, and prepare for shopping.

Shopper: Greet guest/shopper, invite them into the pantry, provide assistance choosing items and providing good customer service from beginning to end

Delivery/Inventory: Help unload truck from Oregon Food Bank and put product away in its proper place. Must be able to lift up to 20-50 lbs.

Board Members: Meet monthly.