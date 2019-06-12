Visit Tillamook Coast forms not-for-profit organization, names new tourism board of directors

June 11, 2019. Tillamook, Ore. July 1 begins a new phase for Visit Tillamook Coast (VTC), the official tourism organization for Tillamook County. After five years as part of the Economic Development Council (EDC), VTC will become a 501(c)(6) industry organization known as the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA). A new board of directors will help lead the organization as it develops more destination management objectives.

“The EDC has guided the tourism organization through its start-up and early growth phases, with much success,” said Nan Devlin, Executive Director of TCVA. “Last year, at the request of Tillamook County Commissioner Baertlein, the EDC agreed that it was time for us to form an organization in line with other county-wide tourism organizations, such as Washington and Lane counties.”

TCVA’s board of directors include board chair, Jim Prinzing, CEO of Pelican Brewing and Kiwanda Hospitality; vice chair, Valerie Folkema, Garibaldi Marina and Port of Garibaldi commissioner; board secretary, Carla Albright, Tillamook County Pioneer Museum; board treasurer, Mike Bever, Executive Vice President of Tillamook Creamery; David Wiegan, Executive Director, North County Recreation District (NCRD); Jae Kim, multi-property lodging owner; Jeff Wong, CS Fishery and Source seafood store; Terri Michel, City Manager, Rockaway Beach; Susan Amort, real estate broker and President of Pacific City Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce; Justin Aufdermauer, Executive Director of Tillamook Chamber of Commerce; and Chantelle Hylton, co-owner, Salmonberry Saloon. Tillamook County Commissioner Mary Faith Bell, ex-officio board member, will be county liaison.

The business name Visit Tillamook Coast will continue to be used, as it has gained recognition through messaging and for work recognized at the state level.

“Our first order of business is to update our strategic plan and develop additional destination management goals,” said Devlin. “We look forward to collaborating with the community and board of county commissioners to make tourism a thriving and sustainable industry.”

For more information, go to tillamookcoast.com/industry or contact Nan Devlin at nan@tillmookcoast.com



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

