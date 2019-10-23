Veterans Stand Down Nov. 1st at Tillamook County Fairgrounds Provides Services, Support & More

ATTENTION: Veterans, Friends, Family of Veterans

Do you know someone in our community that is a veteran? Many times veterans are those that are homeless or housing challenged. Please encourage veterans to attend the Veterans Stand Down, Friday November 1st from 10 am to 2 pm at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. There are many community services and resources available for veterans at this event. Veterans can ride Tillamook County buses FREE Nov. 1 for this event! Just tell the bus driver you are a Veteran. Hope to see all you Veterans at the Tillamook County Veterans Stand down!

This event is an opportunity for the community to connect with Tillamook County’s veteran population and provide a broad range of necessities including food, clothing, medical, legal and mental health assistance, job counseling and referral, and most importantly, companionship and camaraderie. This event is sponsored by local, state, and federal Veterans service organizations, The John Reed Veterans Foundation, Tillamook County Veterans Service Office, CARE, and WorkSource Oregon. For more information about resources, contact Bill Hatton, Tillamook County Veterans Service Officer at (503) 842-4358.

