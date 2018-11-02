Veterans Stand Down Fri. Nov. 2nd at Tillamook County Fairgrounds

ATTENTION: Veterans, Friends, Family of Veterans

Do you know someone in our community that is a veteran? Many times veterans are those that are homeless or housing challenged. Please encourage veterans to attend the Veterans Stand Down tomorrow, Friday November 2nd from 10 am to 2 pm at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. There are many community services and resources available for veterans at this event.

This event is an opportunity for the community to connect with Tillamook County’s veteran population and provide a broad range of necessities including food, clothing, medical, legal and mental health assistance, job counseling and referral, and most importantly, companionship and camaraderie.

