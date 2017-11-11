Veterans Day Schedule of Events – Nov. 11

Looking Back: The Manzanita Tornado
Words like ‘quaint’ and ‘charming’ are often the first that... Read more →
SOS Fundraiser breakfast – 7:30 – 10:30 am – Tillamook Air Museum Air Base Café
Complimentary coffee & cookies — all day at Fred Meyer, Tillamook
21st Veterans Day Celebration — 11 am – 1 pm – Tillamook Air Museum, presented by VFW Post & Auxiliary 2848 – A tribute to the Veterans of WWI. Enjoy the River City Bagpipes & Drums, US Coast Guard Color Guard, Tillamook Community Chorus, and more
Veterans Luncheon – Noon to 2 pm, sponsored by Life Change Christian Fellowship Church, at Swiss Society’s Swiss Hall, 4605 Brookfield Ave., Tillamook
Oregon Military History Presentation – 1 pm – Tillamook County Pioneer Musuem
Veterans Spaghetti Feed – 4 – 6 pm – Kiawanda Community Center
Veterans Appreciation Dinner – 5 – 7 pm – Elks Lodge, 1907 Third St, Tillamook
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer