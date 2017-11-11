Veterans Day Schedule of Events – Nov. 11

SOS Fundraiser breakfast – 7:30 – 10:30 am – Tillamook Air Museum Air Base Café

Complimentary coffee & cookies — all day at Fred Meyer, Tillamook

21st Veterans Day Celebration — 11 am – 1 pm – Tillamook Air Museum, presented by VFW Post & Auxiliary 2848 – A tribute to the Veterans of WWI. Enjoy the River City Bagpipes & Drums, US Coast Guard Color Guard, Tillamook Community Chorus, and more

Veterans Luncheon – Noon to 2 pm, sponsored by Life Change Christian Fellowship Church, at Swiss Society’s Swiss Hall, 4605 Brookfield Ave., Tillamook

Oregon Military History Presentation – 1 pm – Tillamook County Pioneer Musuem

Veterans Spaghetti Feed – 4 – 6 pm – Kiawanda Community Center

Veterans Appreciation Dinner – 5 – 7 pm – Elks Lodge, 1907 Third St, Tillamook



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

