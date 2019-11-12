Veterans Day Event at Tillamook Air Museum Nov. 11, 2019 – Photos by Don Best

Veterans Day Event at Tillamook Air Museum November 11, 2019

Photos by Don Best

Great weather and a good crowd cheered the National Guard flyover, and paid their respects to all veterans at the following ceremony, featuring speaker Gordon McCraw.



EVENT PROGRAM:

1100 Monday, November 11, 2019

MC: Captain Joel Stevens, Oregon Army National Guard

0930 – 1000 Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association arrives

1030 Patriotic music Buffalo Kitty Band – Past performers for USO Tours.

1100 Program Begins

• “March on the Colors”

• Portland Metro Pipe Band entry & Posting of Colors by U.S. Coast Guard

• Pledge of Allegiance led by Capt. Joel Stevens

• Star Spangled Banner, performed by Kathy Forbes

• Invocation by Pastor Ron Watson

• VFW Auxiliary President Karen Allenbrand – Bells for Peace

• Introduction of our host: Tillamook Air Museum

• Recognition of our Sponsors: Tillamook County Transportation District, Safeway of Tillamook, Tillamook Rental Center

• Introduction of special guests and dignitaries

• Recognition of all veterans by branch of service

Performance of service anthems by: Tillamook Community Chorus and members of the Tillamook High School Choir, Leader Jerilee Henderson

• Keynote Speakers – Gordon McCraw, Chief Aerographer’s Mate US Navy

Chief Aerographer’s Mate Gordon McCraw (Navy Retired)

Chief Aerographer’s Mate Gordan McCraw (Retired) spent a little over 20 years in the Navy, enlisting in early 1973 he spent 10 years as an Air Traffic Controller and then 10 years as a meteorologist. Because of a special program offered after his second enlistment, he spent no time at sea. He was, however, stationed at several duty stations that had some bad disasters which explains his job today, and his Humanitarian Service Medal and his Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal from the extra efforts and work done to help others after those disasters. He has the National Defense Service Medal for Vietnam and Desert Storm, and, his weather detachment received the Meritorious Service Medal for their work during Desert Storm. Among his other medals he was also awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for special work he accomplished while being the Chief in Charge of the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Detachment in New Orleans. In addition to 3 separate tours in New Orleans, he was also stationed in Cuba, Illinois, California and even spent some time as a dependent spouse between enlistment in England. We know him as our local weatherman, Emergency Manger and Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant.

He is married to Heidi McCraw, herself a 6-year Navy veteran Radioman or RM, she was also stationed in Cuba, you can guess who she met there and ended up marrying. She was stationed in London and New Orleans and now has a full-time job keeping Gordon in line and on time.

They have two adult children; their son Scott lives in Portland now and their daughter Whitney lives in Tillamook.

• Buffalo Kitty Band/musical performance

• Donavan Goff, VFW Post 2848 Commander, Karen Allenbrand, Auxiliary 2848 President and the Northwest Quilts of Valor Organization- special presentation to local veterans

• Kathy Forbes performing “God Bless America”

• Taps by Caryn Backman

• Benediction by Pastor Ron Watson

• Portland Metro Pipe Band – Amazing Grace

• “Retiring of the Colors”

• Portland Metro Pipe Band closing March and USCG

o Ride in – The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association – South side of hangar 10AM