VETERANS’ BEHAVIORAL HEALTH FORUM IN TILLAMOOK September 26th

Veterans, behavioral health care providers, policymakers:

Please join us for a forum about behavioral health services for Oregon veterans. All are welcome to attend these

discussions, share their perspectives, and offer feedback.

VETERANS’ BEHAVIORAL HEALTH FORUM – September 26th from 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

Tillamook County Library, 1716 3rd St., Tillamook

You must register to attend at https://conta.cc/2YL3Unzhttps://conta.cc/2YL3Unzhttps://conta.cc/2YL3Unz

If you have any questions or would like to register by phone, call the Rede Group: 503-764-9696

The veterans’ behavioral health forums are hosted by Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA), and facilitated by the Rede Group.