VEHICLE ACCESS TO BAY CITY BLOCK OF TILLAMOOK STATE FOREST RESTRICTED DUE TO RISE IN ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES

Tillamook, Ore. – Vehicle access to a portion of the Bay City block on the Tillamook State Forest will be restricted due to increasing vandalism, illegal dumping and theft. The Powerline East, Powerline North and Hobsonville Point spur roads will be blocked with gates.

The Oregon Department of Forestry is installing gates this week that will allow walk-in, bicycle or horseback access. The goal of restricting vehicle access is stopping illegal activities that have been on the rise recently, such as dumping cars and other large objects, vandalism, unlawful long-term camping, theft and other criminal activity.

Restricting access will also help limit irresponsible off-road vehicle use that damages public land. The resulting repair and debris removal work is a costly use of limited public resources, according to ODF Tillamook District Operations Coordinator Joe Travers.

“Unfortunately, these behaviors have recently gotten worse and are negatively impacting the Bay City community as well as the forest itself,” Travers said. “Walk-in and bicycle access will still allow forest users to enjoy most lawful activities, and should cut back on the behaviors that detract from the outdoor experience and potentially endanger forest visitors.”

Anyone with questions on this topic can call the Tillamook ODF office at 503-842-2545.