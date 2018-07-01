VACANCY ON TOURISM ADVISORY COMMITTEE-South County Representative

The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Tillamook County Tourism Advisory Committee. The candidate should represent South County and will serve as a general member. The Tourism Advisory Committee is composed of nine members who review tourism-related grant applications, advise the Board of Commissioners on proposed policies for the use of Tillamook County Transient Lodging Tax (TLT) funds and other matters involving tourism or tourism-related facilities.

There is no financial compensation, but there is ample opportunity for public service.

Membership application forms are available on the County website under the Board of Commissioners’ page, at this link – committee application. Applications should be e-mailed to Isabel Gilda in the Commissioners’ Office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5:00 p.m. on July 20, 2018. For more information on how to submit an electronic application, call Isabel Gilda at 503-842-3403 and for more information about the Tourism Advisory Committee, please call Rachel Hagerty at 503-842-3404.