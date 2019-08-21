US Census 2020 canvassing Tillamook County to verify addresses

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office shared this information that the US Census Bureau will be conducting field address verification from now until the end of October. The Census Bureau has a new program that is able to verify 65% of all addresses without making any contact, but rural areas are harder to verify. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it appears much of Tillamook County will be checked by canvassing.

To help identify official Census Bureau workers, employees will have badges, briefcases, and laptops indicating their affiliation with the Census Bureau. They will knock on doors and ask a few simple questions to verify the address and any additional living quarters on the property for inclusion in the census.

Employees will introduce themselves as a Census Bureau employee, show their official government ID badge, and explain the purpose of the visit. People may also ask them for a picture ID from another source to confirm their identity. If you have further questions, you can contact the US Census Bureau Call Center: 301-763-INFO (4636) or 800-923-8282 or ask.census.gov

