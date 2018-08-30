US Bank provides grant to International Police Museum in Rockaway Beach

On August 27, U.S. Bank Branch Manager Meghan Wismer presented a grant check from the U.S. Bank Foundation to members of the Board of Directors of the International Police Museum (IPM) in Rockaway Beach. The funds will be used to maintain and improve the interactive area which includes a kiddie ride motorcycle (also thanks to U.S. Bank), fingerprints, photographic opportunities, and a chance to try on various pieces of police uniform items. The museum is proud to provide this opportunity for visitors to have these experiences and facilitate the understanding of police operations.

IPM had over 5,100 visitors last year and anticipates an increase in that number this year. We thank the U.S Bank Foundation for their support of children and families by helping us give them a place to both learn and play. “It is exciting to be able to support non-profits through our grant program, the grant program is a way that we can really support the efforts of our non-profits in our community” said Wismer.