Urgent Need: Blood Drive Tuesday July 23rd

We have an urgent need for donors during the summer months. Adventist Health/Tillamook and the American Red Cross are hosting an upcoming blood drive on Tuesday, July 23rd, 1:00 – 6:30 PM

Location: Adventist Church, Lower Level in the back, 2610 First St. , Tillamook

For an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org

Or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Use sponsor code: Tillamook

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play or text BLOODAPP to 90999.

Schedule an appointment, enjoy a delicious root beer float and invite friends to join you on a lifesaving team.