Urgent Need: Blood Drive Tuesday July 23rd

We have an urgent need for donors during the summer months. Adventist Health/Tillamook and the American Red Cross are hosting an upcoming blood drive on Tuesday, July 23rd, 1:00 – 6:30 PM
Location: Adventist Church, Lower Level in the back, 2610 First St. , Tillamook
For an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org
Or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Use sponsor code: Tillamook
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play or text BLOODAPP to 90999.
Schedule an appointment, enjoy a delicious root beer float and invite friends to join you on a lifesaving team.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer