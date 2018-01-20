UPDATE: Wyden Town Halls postponed, to be rescheduled

UPDATE: Because of ongoing Senate consideration of the spending bill, this weekend’s town halls in Washington, Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties have been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Tillamook County – Oregon’s Senator Ron Wyden will hold a town hall in Tillamook County at the Port of Tillamook Bay Officers Mess Hall on Sunday, January 21, at 4:30 p.m.

This will be Wyden’s 871st town hall in Oregon since taking office as a U.S. Senator in 1996.

“These town halls are — and always have been — an essential piece of ongoing conversations in the best sense of the “Oregon Way’ looking for common-sense solutions,” Wyden said. “As we begin the new year with so many challenges continuing to face our country, I look forward very much to hearing directly from Oregonians about their concerns and ideas.’’

The Port of Tillamook Bay Officers Mess Hall is located at 6825 Officer’s Row, Tillamook.

