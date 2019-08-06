Update: State network slowdown may continue to affect phones, online services

Aug. 6, 2019

SALEM – Ongoing computer and phone network issues that began late last week are continuing to cause delays at state offices, some phone centers and online services, including the Motor Carrier Transportation Division.

Email and web pages may also experience delays in downloading.

As an alternative to telephone, motor carriers may email ODOTTOLComments@odot.state.or.us during this time.

Or you may visit our customer service counters at our Salem or Portland offices from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday at the following addresses:

Salem Headquarters

3930 Fairview Industrial Drive SE

Salem OR 97302-1166

Jantzen Beach/Portland Bridge

I-5 and Oregon/Washington Border

12348 N. Center Ave. Portland OR 97217-7871

Resolving this issue is the top priority for state information systems officials. We have no estimate on when the problems will be fixed.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.



