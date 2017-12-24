UPDATE: Japanese Boat Removed from Arcadia Beach

According Ben Cox, Manager of Nehalem Bay State Park, the Japanese boat that washed ashore on Arcadia Beach, south of Cannon Beach on December 2nd was removed from the beach on December 12th by Coastal Towing & Salvage of Astoria/Ilwaco. “They were able to remove it as one piece, which minimized the potential for buoyant foam to be spread across the shoreline,” added Cox.

He continued, “We never did determine conclusively if it was tsunami debris.” Photos were sent to the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle but there has been no response. The boat had a name written in Kanji script but the registry number, which is how potential Japanese Tsunami materials and debris boats are tracked, could not be found.