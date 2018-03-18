UPDATE #2 NEW PHOTOS ** PUBLIC ASSISTANCE NEEDED IN LOCATING MISSING/ENDANGERED OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY (OSU) STUDENT AND HER BOYFRIEND

Oregon State Police continue to investigate the disappearance of Oregon State University student Kiara N. Wick, age 23, and her boyfriend, Jacob A. Eveler, 20.

OSP seeks public assistance with regard to information as to the couple’s whereabouts.

On March 16, 2018, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Oregon State Police-University Area Command and Oregon State University’s Department of Public Safety were notified of a female OSU student and her boyfriend who had been reported missing/endangered by their families. Family members reported the two individuals may be suicidal and the Oregon State Police is seeking public assistance with regard to any information as to the couple’s location or their well being.

On March 17, 2018, a complete review of video footage from Tebeau Hall was finished and it was determined Wick and Eveler were seen, on camera, leaving the residence hall at 9:42 a.m. on March 16, 2018.



It appeared Wick had dyed her hair black and Eveler had shaved his face (and possibly cut his hair). Both Wick and Eveler are seen with backpacks and Wick is carrying a large shopping bag and possibly a yellow folded (rectangular) tent. New photos have been attached to this update.

If anyone has any information please call (541)737-3010. Refer case# SP18-096835

