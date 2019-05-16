Upcoming events at the Bay City Arts Center & Community Events/News – Happenings This Weekend

Month of May: The BCAC welcomes East Elementary School Students as the May Artists of the Month. Students will display their works and all sale proceeds go directly to the students. Artwork will be on display throughout the month and can be viewed during regular BCAC events and on Tuesday and Friday from 11am – 1pm. Special viewing appointments may be scheduled at (503) 377-9620.

May 19th: Join the BCAC for an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast from 8am – Noon! Adults $5, youth $4, discounts available to BCAC members. Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends.

**Volunteers Needed for this Event…We are always in need of more volunteers and due to its increasing attendance Pancake Breakfast is where we need a lot of help!!! If you are interested in helping, please contact us for more details, or just show up and let us know you are ready to help!**

May 22nd : The BCAC invites you to participate in a Life Drawing Study hosted by Hope Montgomery from 6pm – 8pm. Admission per class is $10 for general public, and $5 for BCAC members. Supplies, paper and tools will be available by donation. For more information contact Hope at (731) 592-1737.

June 1st – 2nd : Join the BCAC for another “Discovery in Stone” workshop. The workshop will be from 9am – 4pm each day at the BCAC and is open to all ages and experience levels. The class is open house style instruction with teachers and experienced stone carvers on hand to answer questions and share techniques. Tools are available for use and purchase on site. The workshop is by donation, and feel free to bring food to share during the lunch hour.

Ongoing Events:

The BCAC presents the Repair Café. This is a new monthly community event every 3rd Thursday of the month from 6pm – 8pm comprised of community volunteers who repair, sew and give expert advice on items in need of fixing. NO Internal combustion engines. If you have questions, contact repairmook@gmail.com. There is no admission fee, all ages welcome.

3rd Sunday of the Month: Join the BCAC for an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast! Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends. Pancake Breakfast is every 3rd Sunday of the month from 8am – Noon.

Tuesdays Weekly: Join us for weekly Yoga at the Bay City Arts Center taught by Emily Fanjoy. Sessions are every Tuesday evening begin at 5:30pm. Classes are $10 per session or $8 per session for BCAC members. Drop ins welcome. This series is for beginner to intermediate levels to increase flexibility and strength. No class on April 4th, and May 14th. If you have questions please contact Emily at (503) 333-4406.

Announcements:

Members Wanted: The Bay City Arts Center is kicking off our annual membership drive. Become a member now for a low annual rate of $50 for a family, $20 for an individual and only $10 for Students/seniors. Membership not only helps to support ongoing arts programs at the BCAC, but also gets you discounted admission to BCAC sponsored events, event updates via e-mail, annual meeting invite and much more! Join today by stopping into our office, attending an event, or signing up online.

Attention Artists: We are looking for interested individuals to participate in the BCAC Artist of the month program. Interested artists should contact Leeauna Perry in the BCAC office at (503) 377-9620. Selected artists will be featured for a month during the calendar year. This is a great way to get your art featured, and generate some art sales!!

Program Ideas: The Bay City Arts Center is expanding our Education & Outreach program, if you have suggestions for classes, or interest in teaching an art class, contact Leeauna at (503) 377-9620.



Bay City Arts Center

(503) 377-9620

http://www.baycityartscenter.org

On the corner of 5th & A Streets in downtown Bay City.

Mission Statement: The purpose of the Bay City Arts Center is to establish and maintain a community arts center and to design and administer programs and events that support creativity and reach out to youth and adults of Tillamook County.

Community Art & News:

There are so many events, activities and more happenings this weekend – here are just a few:

May 18th : The International Police Museum in Rockaway Beach invites community members to the opening of the Tillamook County & Oregon Law Enforcement Display honoring National Police Week. The event begins at 1pm at the Museum.

May 18th : The Women’s Resource Center will celebrate the 13th Annual Soup Bowl Project Fundraiser beginning at 5pm at the Pacific Restaurant in downtown Tillamook. The event features 150 hand crafted ceramic bowls created by local potters available to dinner with Bowl patrons for $50 per ticket. Dinner only tickets are $25. The family friendly event features live music, all you can eat soup, bread and desserts. TCWRC will soon be called by a new name which will be unveiled at the event! You can purchase tickets at the TCWRC office at 1902 2nd street or at the door the night of the event.

May 18th : Rotary of Tillamook invites community members to join in the 5th Annual Rotary Casino Night. This years’ theme is “The Great Gatsby” and a prize will be offered for best costume. The event begins at 6pm and will be held at the Elks Lodge in downtown Tillamook. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets get you admission and $300 in script to play, also your name will be entered into a door prize drawing with a $100 value! There are tons of great items for purchase with your script winnings, this is an event not to miss! If you would like to have dinner prior to the event, contact the Elks at (503) 842-6623.

May 19th : Join the Tillamook Serenity Club at 2pm for the annual “Don’t Get High” Tea and silent auction held at the Tillamook Fairgrounds. The event is an elegant afternoon tea luncheon featuring tables set with linen, tea selections served in china teacups, buffet delicacies enjoyed in a relaxing atmosphere of music and friendship. Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 at the door.